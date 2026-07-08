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RetailContinental EuropeItaly

Blackstone closes in on sale of final Land of Fashion outlets

8 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz, Chris Borland

€160m+ deal will mark private equity giant's firm's exit of Italian retail platform

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