Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceResidentialRetail

Blackstone emerges as frontrunner for €700m+ Trocadéro office

24 Jun 2025 | 14:53 | London | by Francesco Magon

US private equity giant beats strong international competition in second round of bids

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, Outdoors

Blackstone in talks to buy European holiday parks from church group

24 Jun 2025
Read

Nhood poaches AIMCo exec to lead fund management

23 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Frontrunner chosen for €350m French resi portfolio

19 Jun 2025
Read

Tishman targets €250m for core Paris asset

16 Jun 2025
Read