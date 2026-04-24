Blackstone highlights “collapse in new supply”

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24 Apr 2026 | 07:41 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
US private equity firm says lack of development will be supportive
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
Bywater gets go-ahead for £80m Southwark co-living project
Former John Lewis real estate head launches consultancy
Supermarket Income REIT completes £60m fundraise
Barjane plans 420,000 sq ft Warwickshire shed
Former CBRE living boss joins Avison Young
Q+A: Patron Capital on retail – “We’re keen and we’re looking”
Is infrastructure the next life sciences?
LondonMetric appoints former Deutsche Numis exec as director
Gencom acquires £300m+ London luxury hotel
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs