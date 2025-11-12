Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeResidentialSpain

Blackstone homes in on financing for €2.5bn Spanish resi business

12 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Two US debt funds lead major refinancing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Aukera provides €15m financing for Dutch office refurbishment

10 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Accolade secures €56m loan for Spanish industrial assets

6 Nov 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Person

Mago Capital secures financing for £125m Notting Hill deal

5 Nov 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Three luxury London care homes fall into receivership

4 Nov 2025
Read