Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyNetherlands

Blackstone in talks to buy European holiday parks from church group

24 Jun 2025 | 10:43 | London | by Julie Cruz

Portfolio of assets in the Netherlands, France and Germany valued at €200m-€300m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Q+A: From farmland to retail parks – inside the portfolio of one of England's oldest investors

7 Feb 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Blackstone completes €235m Grand Hyatt Athens purchase

26 Nov 2024
Read

Center Parcs to develop £450m Scottish holiday village

5 Nov 2024
Read
Bus Stop, Outdoors, City

Expo Real 2024 – is positive talk turning into real deals?

9 Oct 2024
Read