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LogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland

Blackstone lands £135m+ Heathrow sale to highly acquisitive core fund

25 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Disposal beats guide price in welcome indicator for core pricing

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