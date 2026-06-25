Blackstone lands £135m+ Heathrow sale to highly acquisitive core fund

LogisticsSouth EastUK & Ireland
25 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Disposal beats guide price in welcome indicator for core pricing
Segro shareholders back £14bn Prologis takeover
Partners Group and Empira launch €1bn pan-European living fund
Oaktree to sell stake in €8bn data centre platform
JP Morgan banks £1bn loan for One Spitalfields revamp
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Aviva zooms in on £115m Edinburgh retail park
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule