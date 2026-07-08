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LogisticsNorth WestSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Blackstone launches sale of £130m Project Decimus

8 Jul 2026 | 15:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Portfolio comprises mid-box logistics assets and urban hubs

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