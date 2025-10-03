Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsStudent Accommodation

Blackstone markets €140m Danish portfolio

3 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Collection is fully occupied, with chance to capture short-term reversionary potential

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

EQT fully lets Danish logistics hub

4 Aug 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

CBRE IM inks lease for Copenhagen logistics facility

9 Jul 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Transportation

Pictet and Brunswick snap up Copenhagen last-mile asset

2 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Nordic manager kicks off core-plus fund with €70m first close

17 Jun 2025
Read