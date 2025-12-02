Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Self-storageAlternativesCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Blackstone mulls ditching Big Yellow takeover bid

2 Dec 2025 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Offer deadline for the self-storage company is next week

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Advertisement, Text, Billboard

Big Yellow extends deadline for Blackstone approach

10 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Big Yellow Self Storage in play

13 Oct 2025
Read
Advertisement, Text, Billboard

Big Yellow to focus on occupancy growth

18 Nov 2025
Read
Person, Architecture, Building

Canadian giant nears £250m self-storage debut

26 Nov 2025
Read