Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCorporateUK & Ireland

Blackstone mulls next steps in battle for Warehouse REIT

1 Jul 2025 | 07:40 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Blackstone was usurped by Tritax Big Box last week but has told stock market it may be prepared to bid again

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tritax Big Box unseats Blackstone as Warehouse REIT buyer

25 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Glasses, Adult

Nick Montgomery to step back from managing Schroder REIT

11 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

Unite makes £710m approach for Empiric Student Property

5 Jun 2025
Read

Warehouse REIT agrees to £470m Blackstone offer

4 Jun 2025
Read