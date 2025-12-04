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OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

Blackstone mulls second attempt at Canary Wharf office sale

4 Dec 2025 | 15:26 | London | by May Agaran

Firm previously tried to offload the Cargo building for £250m in 2023

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