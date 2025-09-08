Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Blackstone offer for Warehouse REIT goes unconditional

8 Sep 2025 | 07:44 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Private equity giant secures backing for takeover offer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tritax Big Box formally drops out of battle for Warehouse REIT

27 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tritax Big Box opts against increasing £485m Warehouse REIT offer

22 Aug 2025
Read

Assura shareholders give PHP offer the nod

12 Aug 2025
Read
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Tritax Big Box grows portfolio value and income

6 Aug 2025
Read