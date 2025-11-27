Green Street News - Homepage
LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Blackstone offloads €200m Dutch logistics portfolio

27 Nov 2025 | 09:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, David Hatcher

Collection comprises 156,000 sq m of fully let assets

