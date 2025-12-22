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LogisticsContinental EuropePortugalInvestment

Blackstone offloads €50m+ logistics portfolio

22 Dec 2025 | 15:06 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Axis Project totals 57,700 sq m

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