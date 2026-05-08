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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Blackstone-owned HIP checks out of €200m Spanish hotels

8 May 2026 | 11:39 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Trio of assets acquired by Calena Partners

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