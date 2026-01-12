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ResidentialUK & IrelandCorporateM&A

Blackstone preps launch of £1.5bn+ residential platform

12 Jan 2026 | 15:55 | London | by David Hatcher

Investor seeking to take advantage of improving market conditions

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