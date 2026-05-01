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FinancingInvestmentResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Blackstone secures £562m iQ student platform refinancing

1 May 2026 | 08:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

MUFG funding will support upgrades to PBSA developments

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