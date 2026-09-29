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LogisticsContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsSweden

Blackstone to launch €3bn Nordic logistics firm

29 Sep 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

New platform formed in one of the most liquid segments of the European market

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