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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpain

Essendi to put €650m+ Spanish hotel portfolio on the market

1 Oct 2026 | 17:36 | London | by Edith Fishta, Julie Cruz

Two brokers mandated for formal process to be launched in late 2026 or early 2027 following Blackstone commitment

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