Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsInvestmentScotlandSouth EastUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Blackstone to sell £1bn of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT

13 Oct 2025 | 07:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

American private equity giant ends up with a 9% stake in BBOX as part of the deal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Text, Brick

Blackstone makes blockbuster €2bn logistics platform play

29 Sep 2025
Read
Photography, City, Metropolis

Blackstone loads up £430m portfolio sale

3 Jun 2025
Read

Blackstone offer for Warehouse REIT goes unconditional

8 Sep 2025
Read

Tritax Big Box formally drops out of battle for Warehouse REIT

27 Aug 2025
Read