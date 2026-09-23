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LogisticsIrelandUK & Ireland

Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale

23 Sep 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Chris Borland, David Hatcher

Pair of advisers lined up to launch urban portfolio

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