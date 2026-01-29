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Blackstone’s Gray: “Real estate has plenty of room to run”

29 Jan 2026 | 16:11 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Firm has invested or committed more than $50bn in two years to capitalise on "choppy investor sentiment"

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