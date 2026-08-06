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Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns

6 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

In the 12 months until end of June, the private equity firm ramped up activity, including last week’s €100m portfolio sale in Germany

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