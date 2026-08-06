Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.
LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyNordicsUK & Ireland
6 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland
In the 12 months until end of June, the private equity firm ramped up activity, including last week’s €100m portfolio sale in Germany
Want to read the full article?
Tritax completes £350m equity raise
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Microsoft unveils plans for 553,000 sq ft Slough data centre
Ask4 acquires hospitality tech specialist
Cushman reports leasing growth on prime asset demand
Global Holdings in talks over £85m King’s Cross sale
Intu: where’s it gone?
Bridges and Pembury plan £70m Warwickshire logistics scheme
Fiera aims to build £1bn single-family portfolio with new fund
L1 buys Leicester resi development
Iain Cahoon to leave GIC
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Canadian asset manager Dream confirms acquisition of Chancerygate
Jamestown’s Braunfels: “Americans tend to see opportunities in Europe at an earlier stage”
JLL appoints duo to lead asset management services team
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
Hammerson completes purchase of 50% Arndale stake
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate