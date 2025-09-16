Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

Blackstone’s Mileway seeks £135m+ for prime Heathrow logistics park   

16 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Rental growth has been strong in the area around the airport

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Swiss duo launches €200m Dutch logistics assault

10 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Iput launches €55m Irish logistics sale

9 Sep 2025
Read

Tritax offloads London retail park in latest non-core sale

5 Sep 2025
Read

German retail seeks direction

5 Sep 2025
Read