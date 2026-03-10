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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporatePeopleSpainUK & Ireland

Blackstone’s Proxity picks development and Iberia chiefs

10 Mar 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

New logistics platform establishing management team

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