Blantyre markets £90m Crerar Hotels portfolio

Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & IrelandInvestment
21 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland
Savills appointed to sell 10-asset luxury hotels collection
Edinburgh office-to-hotel development up for grabs
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
Ardstone’s 562-home Dublin scheme hit with third judicial review
FCA closes Home REIT investigation
PJT Partners strengthens “super investors” team
Gotta lease ’em all: Pokémon upsizes London HQ to 71,000 sq ft
Asset Capital banks £30m loan for Durham student scheme
Come together: plans unveiled for 100,000 sq ft Liverpool Beatles venue
Chris Cheap lands new role as Atom Valley MD
Njord Partners hires former EQT director to lead capital formation
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business