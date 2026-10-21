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Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & IrelandInvestment

Blantyre markets £90m Crerar Hotels portfolio

21 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Savills appointed to sell 10-asset luxury hotels collection

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