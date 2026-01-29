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LogisticsLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Bloom JV secures 46,000 sq ft of London logistics lettings

29 Jan 2026 | 07:56 | London | by May Agaran

Up to £47/sq ft of headline rents achieved across portfolio

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