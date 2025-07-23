Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Blue Coast buys €75m Munich hotel from Union Investment

23 Jul 2025 | 07:34 | London | by Angelo Castillo

The Courtyard by Marriott Munich City Center comprises 248 rooms

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, Lighting

Union's €700m Prague retail jewel goes under offer

26 Jun 2025
Read
CityQuartier Trocadéro

Blackstone emerges as frontrunner for €700m+ Trocadéro office

24 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Union Investment appoints duo to management board roles

10 Jun 2025
Read

Union divests Vienna office to ATL Immoinvest

3 Jun 2025
Read