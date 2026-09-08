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ResidentialCo-livingCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Blue Coast lines up Hub for Southwark and Shoreditch co-living projects

8 Sep 2026 | 13:41 | London | by May Agaran

Developer to bring forward 485 homes

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