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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeGlobalInvestmentUK & Ireland

Blue Owl explores formation of data centre REIT

7 Sep 2026 | 12:46 | London | by May Agaran

Alternative asset manager aims to capitalise on increase in funding demand to build AI infrastructures

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