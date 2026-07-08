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HealthcareUK & IrelandAlternativesInvestment

Blue Owl swoops for £1.3bn hospital portfolio

8 Jul 2026 | 16:52 | London | by May Agaran

Collection of 12 Spire hospitals sold by Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund

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