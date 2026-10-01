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FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Blue Shield backs £100m London office conversion

1 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, David Hatcher

£20m financing secured against Great West House in Brentford, which will be converted into apartments

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