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FinancingRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Blue Shield lines up £24m loan for pair of shopping centres

10 Aug 2026 | 14:09 | London | by May Agaran

Loan secured against Belfry Shopping Centre in Redhill and the Cascades in Portsmouth

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