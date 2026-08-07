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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Bluecastle lodges plans for 53-storey Birmingham resi tower

7 Aug 2026 | 07:44 | London | by May Agaran

Submission made for former M&S store redevelopment at 42 High Street

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