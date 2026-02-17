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ResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

BlueCastle tips over £1.1bn pipeline with Leeds deal

17 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Site acquired with consent for 348 homes

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