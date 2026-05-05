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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

BlueRock buys €28m Berlin office

5 May 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Lovelyn Tagalag

Fully let property sold by Schroders’ German fund management arm

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