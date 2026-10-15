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BNP Paribas AM Alts plans Munich office closure

15 Oct 2026 | 13:25 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Julie Cruz

Business is going through organisational changes following BNP Paribas Cardif's acquisition of Axa IM

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