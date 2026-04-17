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FinancingContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

BNP Paribas plans SRT tied to €1bn of commercial property loans

17 Apr 2026 | 08:02 | London | by May Agaran

Move designed to limit its exposure to the sector

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