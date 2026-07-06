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PeopleAlternativesCorporateUK & Ireland

BNP Paribas RE appoints head of commercial research

6 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, May Agaran

New head of head of residential and rural research at Strutt & Parker also announced

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