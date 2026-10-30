30 Oct 2026 | 13:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Chris Pilgrim joins from Avison Young
BNP Paribas RE appoints head of UK advisory
Sale of Boots’ Oxford Street flagship completes
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
Criterion’s Globe House conversion refused again
Poundland files administration notice
CBRE IM appoints head of office and retail asset operations
Q+A: Nuveen’s Jasper Gilbey on transacting €1bn this year
Landsec completes £516m Metrocentre acquisition
Phayre-Mudge on property: two markets divided by a common acronym
Deloitte expands Irish property team with senior hire
Oxford Properties appoints new head of Europe and APAC
Going down: how much do property prices need to fall by?
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
BNP Paribas Real Estate closes commercial valuations arm
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Pimco taps Brookfield exec in European expansion
Farran and Goldentree strike again with £165m regional office play
Link in talks to sell £125m Canary Wharf office
KLM out-of-town team stays solo after JLL deal
Nuveen’s head of European logistics to depart