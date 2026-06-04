NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateLeasingLogisticsLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

BNP Paribas RE names head of London lease advisory

4 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Richard Stevens will work alongside Leighton Thomas in new role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark hires Stephen Wolfe as UK head of occupier solutions

4 Jun 2026
Read
Colliers Triovest

Colliers hires London investment specialist

24 Apr 2026
Read
Colliers Triovest

Colliers recruits West End office duo from BNP Paribas RE

3 Jun 2026
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers strengthens EMEA occupier services with senior hire

30 Apr 2026
Read