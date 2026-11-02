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PeopleIrelandUK & IrelandCorporate

BNP Paribas Real Estate promotes Keith O'Neill to CEO for Ireland

2 Nov 2026 | 15:11 | London | by May Agaran

O'Neill succeeds Peter Flanagan in the top role

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