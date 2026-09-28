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PeopleCorporateLeasingUK & Ireland

BNP Paribas Real Estate rejigs management and solutions business

28 Sep 2026 | 12:38 | London | by May Agaran

Steve Harber and Elaine Murphy take on new roles

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