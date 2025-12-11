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HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateItaly

BNP Paribas REIM completes acquisition of stake in €300m+ Italian portfolio

11 Dec 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm will manage assets on behalf of European fund

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