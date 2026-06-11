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BNP Paribas REIM launches €50m Hamburg landmark tower sale

11 Jun 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Julie Cruz

Pair of brokers mandated to sell 7,800 sq m asset

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