BNP Paribas REIM offloads €275m+ Paris office to Aermont

OfficeContinental EuropeFranceRetail
2 Oct 2025 | 14:28 | London | by Francesco Magon
Property to be occupied by Caisse des Dépôts
Harrison Street appoints MD for portfolio management
Prepping for Expo 2025: core capital, debt and office renaissance
RLAM Property launches £1bn healthcare REIT
Highgate names senior VP for European acquisitions
Green Street launches enhanced retail data and analytics platform
Aviva Investors agrees £37m green loan for West End office revamp
Redevco launches debut pan-European retail parks fund
M Core buys the Northern Quarter in Brent
Cain unveils corporate rebrand
Fit for purpose: how wellness is powering the retail revival
Asif Aziz swoops for vast £220m London hotel
Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector
Private equity firm launches £600m student sale
Private equity firm lines up €240m Irish logistics sale
Logistics giant lines up £200m portfolio sale
JP Morgan investment banking boss moves to Jefferies
Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets
Blue Owl swoops for another regional office
Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North
Back leverage demystified: what it is and why it matters