Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

BNP Paribas REIM prepares €45m Munich sale

1 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Office was completed in 2016 and has 7,500 sq m of space

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

€75m Berlin office deal falls through

12 Oct 2023
Read

BNP Paribas REIM Germany appoints new CEO

11 Jan 2023
Read

BNP Paribas REIM confirms sale of Munich H2O office to Deka

21 Dec 2022
Read

BNP Paribas REIM launches €45m Düsseldorf office sale

16 Apr 2025
Read