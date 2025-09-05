Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingContinental EuropeInvestmentLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland

BNP Paribas REIM suspends fundraising for new value-add strategy

5 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

French investment manager, which has historically invested in core space, launched fund at end of last year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Dome, Architecture, Building

Hammerson lines up new chief executive

5 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Second senior Panattoni IM figure departs

4 Sep 2025
Read
Blouse, Clothing, Path

Northern Horizon secures €220m for healthcare fund

4 Sep 2025
Read

Former Praemia REIM head of development sets up placement agent

4 Sep 2025
Read