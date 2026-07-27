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PeopleUK & IrelandCorporate

BNP Paribas RE’s UK chief executive steps down

27 Jul 2026 | 10:58 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

New interim leadership team put in place as Mark England calls time after 40 years with the firm

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