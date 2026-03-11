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FinancingLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

BNPP AM Alts seeks £500m to refinance London build-to-rent trophy

11 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

JLL advising on search for fresh debt

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